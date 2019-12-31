Before the New Year we are reminded of the past. My great desire has always been to be able to do something for my country, for my people to be cheerful and joyful. Because people’s happiness is the most important, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in his New Year’s address to the nation.

What we see today is far from my wishes and from yours. More and more sadness on the faces, less smiles. Happiness is overrun by injustices, pervasive corruption degrades joy, there is darkness at every turn, scams rule. Life has become a wreck.

New Year is also an inspiration. A moment of warmth, vision, a positive ambiance and a great thrill. For desires to become reality we must fight, but also believe. I will fight to the end because I believe in the ideal of renewal.

I believe that you and your children should be happy, have a good standard, stability, progress, justice to reign, and the state to take care of you. It’s the renewal. I wish that. And I will achieve that, together with you and, above all, for you, for my people, said Mickoski.