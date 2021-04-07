KURIR got in touch with one of the people whose identity was abused in the “Mafia” affair. He says that he will seek justice and will pursue it to the end, because his personal data have been abused by the state, ie by the Ministry of Interior.

My identity has been abused by the state and state bodies, in this case by the Ministry of Interior, moreover without my knowledge it has been given to a criminal. I will seek justice before the competent courts in Macedonia, and I will also seek damages, because it is about my personal data abused by the state, one of the persons whose identity was stolen and given to a known criminal told KURIR.