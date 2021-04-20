Prison guards seized mobile phones from the cells of the members of the Albanian terrorist group that attacked Kumanovo in 2015.

Two dozen terrorists are sentenced to life or lengthy prison sentences for the attack in which they killed eight Macedonian police officers. The group since practically runs the Idrizovo prison near Skopje, often issuing political demands and proclamations and its members are calling into media programs in Kosovo.

Members of the group beat up two political prisoners of the Zaev regime – former ministers Mile Janakieski and Spiro Ristovski in 2019 and often threaten other officials of VMRO-DPMNE who face persecution.