To prove that we have an identity and continuity in it, we can prove it through the existence of history as a separate discipline of study. That continuity would be lost if history were placed in a conglomeration of scientific and educational disciplines in which history would be lost, and with it identity along with it. If a nation does not study its history, inevitably someone else’s history is forced on them.

This was stated by the historian, Prof. Dr. Novica Veljanoski in an interview with Pressing, who for years processed the ASNOM documents and is the only scientist from Macedonia who was allowed access and scientific processing of the archive of Josip Broz Tito in the part about Macedonia. He was also one of the experts working on the demarcation of the border with neighboring Serbia.

The reason for the interview was the proposed new Concept for education reform, which envisages the abolition of history class as stand-alone class.