After audio recordings were published on social networks today, allegedly featuring lawyer Vasil Dimiskov, the brother of judge Vesna Dimiskova, who is considered very close to Zoran Zaev, allegedly trying to extort 6 million euros from a businessman in exchange for his liberty, prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska told TV 24 that she knew about the recordings.

She confirmed that the conversation was cut from an audio recording originating from the evidence in “Racket”, which the prosecution received from Zoran Mileski – Kiceec. Ruskovska denies that the names Vice and Zoran Zaev are heard in the recording in relation to money.

She confirmed that the recording was cut from a 57-minute conversation and was played in the courtroom during a trial that was closed to the public. She does not know where and for what purpose this conversation was leaked, she says that it is a conversation between Dimiskov and Zoran Mileski, and the other conversations are with Ana Kamceva, the wife of the suspect Orce Kamcev.

After the publication of the recordings and the statement of prosecutor Ruskoska, several questions are raised in the public, ie if Ruskoska knew about the six million euros, as heard from today’s published audio recordings, why did she not act in order not to answer in the future, and did not call other persons, all in order that the truth may be fully revealed. Or she deliberately covered up this case to hide the involvement of Zoran and Vice Zaev.

