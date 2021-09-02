Following the statement of Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev that the current mayor of Kumanovo Maksim Dimitrievski will be expelled at the next session of the Central Board, Dimitrievski asked how the party leadership can know in advance the decision of the Central Board.

Today’s position of SDSM leader Zoran Zaev that I will be expelled at the next session of the Central Board of the party proves that yesterday’s position of Secretary Nikolovski that I excluded myself is not true, and confirms my position that I am still formally legal member of SDSM, said Dimitrievski.

Real social democrats always speak the truth and do not use manipulations and insinuations, he added.

No matter what the party bodies say, I was, am and will be a social democrat and I claim that the eventual decision to expel me is the result of the wishes and vanities of individuals in the SDSM leadership, stressed Dimitrievski.