The deserter Kovacevski cowardly runs away from answers and responsibility. He should simply say whether he lied to avoid military service, or whether the diagnosis of his permanent incapacity is correct, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The deserter Kovacevski opened many doubts with the very fact that he gave contradictory statements about this scandal. The public heard two versions of his desertion, one that he did not serve in the army because of his education, and another time that he did not serve in the military because of surgical interventions. The official document says that there is a medical justification for permanent incapacity. Therefore, if he has presented himself as permanently incapable of serving in the army, it will be necessary to URGENTLY examine his business ability to perform the office of prime minister. We fear that if he has a psychophysical problem that has caused him permanent incapacity, then the deserter Kovacevski may make a wrong decision, sign a wrong document or have judgment issues. We fear that the permanent incompetence of the prime minister is the reason for the absolute incompetence of the government, which is why we are in unprecedented energy and economic disaster. All this will be clarified if the Court initiates a procedure to determine and possibly revoke the business capacity, said the opposition party.