The Macedonian hacker group “AnonOpsMKD”, which is part of the global movement “Anonymous”, and which attacked the news aggregator “Time.mk” on the evening of July 15, announced a direct threat to all parties if they elect an Albanian as Prime Minister.

They claim that they are not related to the attack targeting the SEC, pointing the finger at Kosovo hackers who are part of the same global hacktivist movement.

The Macedonian hackers claim that they are not funded by any party, foreign state or foreign service, but that they are funded by anger towards the destroyers of Macedonia.

We are not Russians, Chinese, Hungarians, we are ghosts, you do not find us, we find you, reads the post of the hacker group.

If you allow DUI to make you elect an Albanian as Prime Minister, in exchange for seats – expect all Macedonia to be turned upside down, a complete blackdown will happen to you within 24 hours, do not play games with the Macedonian people, the Macedonian hackers threaten all parties.