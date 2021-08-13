If Zoran Zaev was in office in 2001, what happened would not have happened, commented the leader of DUI, Ali Ahmeti, at Friday’s conference marking the 20th anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Agreement, the organizer of the event, the first deputy prime minister, Artan Grubi, told the audience.

Grubi, announcing Zaev as a speaker, noted that he had the courage to sign the Prespa Agreement in 2018 and added that if he had been in office in 2001, he would surely have signed the Ohrid Agreement as well. When Zaev finished his speech, Grubi returned to the remark from the beginning, emphasizing: