The MP of the “For the Renewal of Macedonia” coalition and head of the list in the fifth electoral district, Igor Durlovski, informed late Thursday that he is leaving the his post in the Parliament.

National interests, justice for the unjustly persecuted and a normal state for our children were / are my priorities. The parliamentary seat stings when political pragma becomes more important than morality. Therefore, I am leaving the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia, and I wish my colleagues from the “For the Renewal of Macedonia”coalition perseverance, consistency, wisdom, which I am sure they have. I cannot do what I said I would, but now I will not say, and I will continue to do! I remain true to my supporters and their votes, he wrote on Facebook.

