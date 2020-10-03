No Good Neighborly Agreement is needed for “everyone to celebrate their heroes the way they want and think.” This requires a basic education and understanding of human rights. If that (everyone celebrates as they want) was the goal for the final epilogue of these derogatory dramas about Macedonianism, there was no need at all to put the historical clauses (commissions) in the agreement, writes Bogdan Ilievski on Facebook.

A “good neighborly” agreement that only resulted in an increase in animosity between Macedonians and Bulgarians, said Ilievski.