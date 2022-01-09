Prime Minister-designate Dimitar Kovacevski in an interview with MIA today expressed hope that with the new Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, who announced a visit to the country on January 18, will build a concrete and friendly relationship, with rhetoric between the two countries that will be at a high level. During Petkov’s first visit to Skopje, Kovacevski expects to lay the groundwork for further talks and forms of co-operation and progress, as well as action outside strictly history frameworks and terms.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Kovacevski does not know how to answer the journalist’s question about our “common” history with Bulgaria. According to Bogdan Ilievski, this means that he does not know if we were the same people with the Bulgarians before 1944 when “Tito invented us”, as they like to say.