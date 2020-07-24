The Government said Friday that Republic Day – Ilinden (August 2) celebrations will be held in line with special health protocols prepared by the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

According to the Government, celebrations will be pared down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to include laying wreaths at memorials and delivering addresses, but no mass gatherings will be set up and the traditional cultural and art program will be left out.

The Government’s board organizing the celebration of the national holiday, in coordination with the President and the Parliament is setting out conditions to apply to all traditionally held events on the national holiday in line with the recommended protocol by the Commission for Infectious Diseases. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a limited number of participants, health and safety protocols in place, transport and movement protocols for visitors and participants, with an obligation to wear face masks and practice social distancing, the press release reads.

In line with the agenda, President Stevo Pendarovski is set to lead a delegation and address an event in Pelince, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi will visit Krushevo, while Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski will attend a celebration marking the event in Skopje.

The full program of the Republic Day – Ilinden celebrations in Pelince, Krushevo and Skopje will be broadcast live on the Macedonian National Television.