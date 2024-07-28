The Battle Continues will be the slogan for this year’s celebration of Ilinden – Macedonia’s highest holiday.

Ceremonies will take place in Krusevo, where Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski will address supporters at the site of the crucial 1903 battle between Macedonian rebels and the Ottoman army.

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova will attend the ceremony at the monastery St. Prohor Pcinjski, where on August 2nd 1944 Macedonian the founding of the contemporary Macedonian state was declared. And Speaker Afrim Gashi will visit the monument of Metodija Andonov – Cento in downtown Skopje.