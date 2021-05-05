Over the long Easter weekend dozens of Macedonian citizens were turned back from the border crossings with Bulgaria near Delcevo and Strumica. Bulgaria allows Macedonian citizens in with negative PCR tests, but only allows entry at the Kriva Palanka – Kustendil crossing.

Still, much of the public is not informed of this. During the weekend, many tried to spend the holiday in Bulgaria, only to face the prospect of driving across the length of the border to the northernmost crossing.