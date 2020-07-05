A few months after the Fountain cafe in Skopje’s central Mavrovka mall was set on fire, there are signs of intense construction on the ruins. The cafe was targetted with an RPG last year, and was burnt down in an intense fire that blasted windows across the mall.

Now, the area is enclosed and there is no clear sign who is investing in the place, but it is obvious that what was an improvised terrace with light construction is going to be made a permanent, hard structure.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party demanded answers from Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov, saying this is an obvious case of illegal construction, coupled with likely insurance fraud.