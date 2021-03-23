A group of ten illegal migrants from Bangladesh were stopped yesterday near the village of Macevo, close to Berovo. The group was detained at the Novo Selo border crossing with Bulgaria.
It’s a rare sighting of illegal migrants in this part of Macedonia, indicating a possible new route through Bulgaria. The Balkan route seemingly closed for the winter, after significant activity in late summer and in autumn, but with the warmer weather it’s expected to pick up again.
