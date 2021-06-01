Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov dismissed comments from the public about the lack of major, infrastructure projects built or initiated in his term by saying that he is not a Pharaoh.

The type of thinking that a Mayor must build capital projects is Pharaonic thinking. We are not Pharaohs to build pyramids to our rule, we are Mayors elected to govern the cities, Silegov said.

He did promise major projects before being appointed in 2017, such as the bridge over Vardar that was going to connect to a tunnel underneath the Kale hill to connect Skopje’s downtown to Cair. But early in his term Silegov stopped mentioning this idea.