Imagine what would happen if Prime Minister Kovacevski went to Blagoevgrad to open a cultural center of the Macedonians there or of the OMO Ilinden – Pirin association, said VMRO-DPMNE representative Stefan Andonovski, about the planned visit tomorrow, in which Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Vice President Iliana Iotova will open a Bulgarian cultural center in Bitola. The center is named after Ivan – Vanco Mihajlov, a controversial Macedonian leader who supported the Bulgarian cause and was seen as friendly to Nazi Germany.

We don’t know why they are coming to Macedonia, who they will meet, if this is an official or an unofficial visit. Most importantly, everything we learn about the latest developments, we learn it from the Bulgarian side. We have no information from our side, and that is why the citizens are rightfully wary, Andonovski said.

Andonovski condemned the moves by Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, who this week announced that Macedonia sent a proposal to Bulgaria, only to be met with a speedy response from Bulgaria that the proposal is rejected.