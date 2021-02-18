The Ministry of Health informs that so far 55,970 people expressed interest in Covid-19 vaccination through the “Vakcinacija.mk” website, while 29,209 people applied for vaccination through family doctors. Of this total, 38,000 people over the age of 70 have registered for vaccination.

Immunization in the country started with the vaccination of 202 healthcare workers. According to the vaccination plan of the healthcare workers, the first to be vaccinated are the medical personnel working with covid patients at the Infectious Diseases Clinic, the “8 September” hospital, the Kozle hospital, the internal clinics that treated covid patients. Next week, vaccination will begin for healthcare workers in hospitals across the country, as well as private hospitals.

With this, our country will be one of the few countries in Europe in which all healthcare workers working with coronavirus patients will have received the COVID-19 vaccine, said the Ministry of Health.

Serbia donated 4,680 doses of the vaccine on Sunday, with another shipment expected soon for a total of 8,000 doses.

200,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine are expected to arrive by the end of February.