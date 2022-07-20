In 1980, Harvard University published a map indicating areas where the Macedonian language is spoken Macedonia 20.07.2022 / 10:18 One of the most prestigious universities in the world, Harvard University, in 1980 in its Encyclopedia of American ethnic groups, published a map of Macedonia indicating the areas where the Macedonian language is spoken. Macedonian languageHarvard University Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 19.07.2022 Linguists react sharply to the unilateral statement on the Macedonian language – what language do Macedonians living in neighboring countries speak? Macedonia 19.07.2022 Bulgarians want to be included in the Constitution in a language they do not recognize! Macedonia 19.07.2022 Bulgaria published a Declaration stating that the Macedonian language is a dialect of Bulgarian Macedonia News VMRO-DPMNE: Besides “bad blood” there are also bloody tenders, why is Filipce still free? Kovacki: A MP’s car was set on fire after he publicly said that he will not vote for changes to the Constitution Linguists react sharply to the unilateral statement on the Macedonian language – what language do Macedonians living in neighboring countries speak? Nikoloski: The Macedonian language is alive and no one can erase it, it is spoken by Macedonians in Pirin, Aegean Macedonia… The Macedonian unilateral statement is a shame for diplomacy, for the Macedonian language science, for the Parliament, for Macedonia and for the Macedonians Republika’s writings confirmed: Osmani reduced the Macedonian language to a constitutional category Osmani accepted that the Macedonian language derived from Bulgarian? Várhelyi: There must be changes to the Constitution .
