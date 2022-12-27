Starting in 2023, the European Union is expected to begin tightening its visa free travel regime with the Balkan countries, including Macedonia, as well as dozens of other countries across the world. The ETIAS system is being put in place, despite strong opposition from some influential non-EU countries.

At the moment Macedonian and most Balkan citizens can travel to almost all EU member states without any prior preparations and are overwhelmingly allowed in. But with ETIAS, citizens aged 18 to 70 will have to fill in a questionnaire, that will include background information, financial status, possible criminal record, stays in war torn countries.. A small 7 EUR fee will be applied for processing, and the applicant will have to wait for a response from the individual EU country – which would allow him entry for the next three years.

It’s not clear whether the model will be activated, but the EU is generally preparing to do so by the end of 2023. It’s a measure that is sought by countries that are apprehensive about the large numbers of Balkan immigrants – led by the Netherlands. But for Macedonians, it could also apply to neighboring countries such as Greece and Bulgaria.