According to the public procurements, a staggering 40 million euros of money from the citizens went to the Strumica-based “Nikob” security company in 4 years.

Libraries, schools, universities, health institutions, Development Bank, State Audit Office, Radiation Safety Directorate, EVN, Government’s General and Common Affairs Service, Deposit Insurance Fund, City of Skopje – over 200 public procurements in 4 years show who used the services of only one insurance company, and since the beginning of the pandemic a Covid testing laboratory too.

The Strumica-based Nikob company, known to the public exclusively for securing people and property, is rapidly expanding into many economic activities, including medicine, through the close ties of owner Kiril Lazarov with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his brother, businessman Vice Zaev.

Security, agriculture, winemaking, marijuana cultivation, energy, medicine – and all this in three years, a speed that even the largest investment funds cannot reach.

To illustrate, only in tenders for providing security services to state institutions, companies and firms in which the state has a stake, Nikob won tenders in the amount of about 40 million euros from January 1, 2018.