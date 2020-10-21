On Monday, the fifth meeting of the Macedonian and Greek teams was held online in a collegial and constructive atmosphere in accordance with the Prespa Agreement.

After getting acquainted with each other, the two teams, based on the established Conclusions from the previous meetings of the Commission, exchanged information on the issues raised from the programs, textbooks and the relevant accompanying material of the two countries.

Both sides agreed to continue to fulfill the mandate entrusted to them under the Prespa Agreement in accordance with the principles and goals of UNESCO and the Council of Europe.

The two teams agreed that their next meeting should be held as soon as possible, preferably in November 2020.