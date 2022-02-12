The Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov in an interview with the BBC ignored the statement of the British journalist Stephen Sackur who told him that ethnic Macedonians do not have rights in Bulgaria.

The journalist reacted to Petkov’s claim that Bulgarians have no legal rights in Macedonia.

The European Court of Human Rights had more cases on that basis than for the Bulgarians in Macedonia. You are on a slippery slope here, Sackur told the Bulgarian prime minister during the interview with the popular BBC “Hardtalk” show.

Petkov reiterated on the show that he agreed with the Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski on constitutional regulation of the status of the Bulgarians at the level of as he says to the Albanians, but claims that the way to get there is still unknown.

The head of the Bulgarian government is decisive that he undoubtedly wants to see Macedonia in the European Union and that open issues should be closed.