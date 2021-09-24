VMRO-DPMNE will initiate the creation of a parliamentary committee to review the catastrophic fire in Tetovo that killed 14 patients and family members on September 8th, party leader Hristijan Mickoski said. The initial proposal was rejected by the Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi citing a technicality – the fact that VMRO uses the name Republic of Macedonia instead of the imposed “Republic of North Macedonia”. Mickoski today said that the proposal will be resubmitted under the imposed name, citing the high importance of the case, which the SDSM – DUI Government is trying to cover up in order to avoid the culpability of its officials.

The committee was supposed to be formed days ago. I will take the poltiical hit, we will submit a new proposal in which we will use that adjective. We need to find out the truth about the 14 lives that were lost and get to hold the responsible accountable, Mickoski said.

The opposition leader added that the hospital was built with numerous violations of the laws and building standards, including in the electric supply which likely provided the spark that caused the disastrous loss of life.