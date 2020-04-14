VMRO-DPMNE accused the ruling SDSM party that it stands behind notorious leftist hatemonger Branko Trickovski, after his latest screed in which he wished death of the coronavirus on opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski.

Trickovski remains a journalist in good standing in a number of left wing outlets that support SDSM and its policies even after his hideous anti-Semitic outburst against deposed Labour and Welfare Minister Rasela Mizrahi.

In his latest comments, Trickovski describes in detail the ways in which he wishes Mickoski would die, including from the coronavirus.