During his visit to the Matejce Police Department today, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Panche Toshkovski, opened the new administrative services office. This will allow the citizens of Lipkovo to access Ministry of Interior services more quickly.The second office to open in as many days, according to Minister Toškovski, is part of a planned series of openings aimed at providing individuals with quicker access to the necessary documentation and services.”We are opening a new office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ administrative services today in Matejce, Lipkovo. This office will be a crucial component of the police department. These kinds of initiatives, which aim to provide better services and happier citizens, allow residents to obtain their services inside the boundaries of the municipality in which they reside. Until today, the citizens of the Municipality of Lipkovo could exercise this right within the framework of the Municipality of Kumanovo, and from today they will be able to exercise their rights within the framework of their municipality, until there will be a reduction in the crowds in the Municipality of Kumanovo,” stressed Minister Toškovski. In only a few days, this office—the first one was in Jegunovce—will open its doors to over 25,000 residents of the Lipkovo region, facilitating quicker access to personal documents and other services. We hold the new Ministry of the Interior leadership accountable for improving citizens’ quality of life through faster and more efficient service delivery.