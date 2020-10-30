SDSM spokesman Kostadin Kostadinov in May with 22 new cases and two deaths demanded the resignation of Nake Culev who was then Minister of Interior, and today with nearly 900 new cases daily and nearly 1,000 deaths is silent, reminded MP Antonio Milososki.

Corona-hypocrisy and SDSM

Kostadin (Strumica), on May 16: “Nake is to blame, he is responsible for 22 new cases and 2 deaths, he must resign”

Today, with 862 new cases daily and nearly 1,000 deaths in total, MP Kosta is silent about responsibility and resignations. And only today Strumica has 471 active cases, a hospital full of Covid patients, and too few nurses.

Severe hypocrisy!, reads his Facebook post.