VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski and his deputy Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, to discuss the Covid pandemic, the migrant crisis in the Balkans and Macedonia’s stalled EU accession process, where Prime Minister Orban expressed strong Hungarian support in starting accession talks.

VMRO-DPMNE President Mickoski noted that Macedonia has an exceptionally bad track record in fighting corruption and in improving its economy, which is pointed by our international partners. This is due to the lack of will and competence on the part of the Government. Still, Macedonia and the Macedonian people deserve to see the opening of EU accession talks and the reformist political forces led by VMRO-DPMNE will soon be in a position to make quick, urgently needed steps to bring us closer to European standards, Mickoski said during the meeting.

Mickoski expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Orban for Hungary’s support given to Macedonia during the pandemic. Mickoski and Orban also discussed continued cooperation between VMRO-DPMNE and the Fidesz party.