President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova met with Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), today in New York as part of her visit to the United States for the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations.

At the meeting, as announced by the Office of the President, they discussed ongoing cooperation and UNDP activities being implemented in Macedonia through partnerships with national institutions, municipalities, and civil society organizations.

President Siljanovska Davkova expressed her gratitude to the UNDP for its continuous support, highlighting its significance for North Macedonia’s path toward European integration and the creation of an inclusive society in various sectors.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the current progress of mutual activities, which align with Macedonia’s national priorities, adhere to the principles of sustainable development, and support the country’s EU accession process.