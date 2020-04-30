Facts that marked the day, according to VMRO-DPMNE.

1. Zoran and Vice Zaev caught committing bribery. Vice pressured the Ministry of Interior and threatened inspectors to release the people who were packaging the food.

2. Sekerinska publicly disclosed classified information, thus endangering the security of the state.

3. The health system is poorly managed. Macedonia has the highest mortality rate in the region. Our country has more deaths per million inhabitants than Albania, Bulgaria and Greece combined.

4. SDSM made a budget hole of 120 million euros for the first three months and indebted every family for 15,000 denars.