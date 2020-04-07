VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Antonio Milososki responded to the shocking comment from SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev, who called on businesses to donate to the Government to fight the epidemic, along with a warning that “the Government can see your bank accounts”.

Zaev became notorious over the past years for abusing wiretaps to grab power, and using the institutions of the state to keep himself there, not to mention the major extortion scandal in which people closely ilnked to him are suspected of extorting tens of millions of euros from businesses they targeted with trumped up criminal charges.

The budget is hugely in the red. But let’s not forget how much money this racketeering group extorted from the companies. And now Zaev threatens the companies to donate, or else he will snatch the money with a decree. He personally was looking into the bank accounts of many companies before giving them his own, branded offer, Milososki said.

He listed a series of companies he says were robbed of sums ranging between 200.000 and 1,5 million EUR. “DanMak – 250.000 EUR. Siljan from Bitola – 750.000 EUR. ORKA – 1,5 million EUR. Pelisterka – 500.000 EUR. Evropa92 – 500.000 EUR”, Milososki wrote on his social media pages, listing the companies who faced extortion from the group led by former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva. He placed the total at 6,4 million EUR, allowing for the fact that many other companies that faced extortion are still unknown.