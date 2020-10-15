Today in Skopje, the joint Macedonian-Bulgarian commission discusses the national affiliation of the Macedonian great revolutionary Goce Delcev and history textbooks for 7th grade in Macedonia, and in Sofia, a discussion is underway over the renaming of the day of Slavic literacy (May 24) into the day of Bulgarian literacy.

At the same time, the Bulgarian Commission for Education and Science will hold a public debate today on the proposal to rename the day of Slavic literacy (May 24) into the day of Bulgarian literacy.



There was no reaction from the Macedonian authorities, over this and Prime Minister Zaev said that they must also take into account Bulgaria’s position.

On top of that, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said yesterday that Zakharieva pointed out to her counterpart Osmani that the Macedonian Parliament must adopt a new agreement, similar to the Prespa agreement, which will say that the Macedonian language originates from 1946.

This has so far not been denied by either Osmani or Zaev, and President Pendarovski said that for now it is out of the question.