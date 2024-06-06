EU Ambassador David Geer officially inaugurated Europe House Tetovo on Wednesday, marking the final addition to the network of Europe Houses throughout North Macedonia.

Ambassador Geer highlighted that Europe Houses serve as hubs for young people to discuss pertinent issues and innovation, which is highly valued by the European Union. He noted that Tetovo, a multi-ethnic city with a rich tapestry of cultures and languages, is home to two universities and six secondary schools.

“I believe this Europe House will harness the energy of these young individuals, guiding them towards the European Union and enhancing the quality of life in Tetovo and the surrounding region,” stated Geer. He emphasized that the EU’s investment in Europe Houses is an investment in the youth, which in turn is an investment in the country’s future within the EU.

The expansion of the Europe House network began in Skopje in November 2019 and continued in Kriva Palanka and Strumica in February 2021, Bitola and Veles in May and June 2023, respectively. The network was completed this year with new locations in Struga and Tetovo.

In 2023 alone, Europe Houses hosted approximately 900 artistic, educational, and entertaining events, drawing over 36,000 participants. The expanded network organized 300 events in just the first four months of 2024. At the Tetovo Europe House opening, Ambassador Geer presented an EU-funded mobile library from the ‘Regional Network for Cultural Diversity – READ’ project to the organization LOJA from Tetovo.

This project has been implemented under the EU-funded “Civil Society Facility and Media Programme 2018-2019” since 2020 to foster reconciliation and good neighborly relations.

The first activity at Europe House Tetovo was a debate titled “Tetovo for a New, Greener Generation” with students from Southeast European University. The debate, held in honor of World Environment Day, was led by environmental activist Ms. Elmedina Abdullahi, a nominee for European Woman of the Year 2024.

The opening program will conclude this evening with a concert by musician and vocalist Zarina Prvasevda and her ensemble.