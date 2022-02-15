OMO Ilinden Pirin reacted to the statement of the MEP Kovatchev on the Macedonian national and state holiday October 11.

We are witnessing a natural escalation of the unnatural process that Bulgaria has imposed on Macedonia, and the Macedonian governments have accepted it contrary to all reason and dignity. After demands were made for Bulgaria to be acquitted of the fate of the Macedonian Jews, not to be called occupier, nor fascist for its role as a fascist occupier in the Second World War, the logic in this scale of madness says that Macedonia and the Macedonians are not anti-fascists and their struggle is neither national (because we were not a people), nor liberating (because we were liberated from Bulgaria), nor anti-fascist (because Bulgaria was not fascist) and so the beginning of the anti-fascist struggle in Macedonia should not be celebrated.

The process of changing roles will continue – other foolish demands have already been made by Bulgaria – to accept that the Macedonians committed a non-existent genocide against the Bulgarians and an attempt to falsify the persecution of Macedonian nationalists and Stalinist Macedonian communists as persecution of Bulgarians in Macedonia. Thus the Macedonians will become evil. We will have to apologize to them for all their and the atrocities with which they failed to create a Bulgarian Macedonia – and for the fact that we fought against them and for the fact that we created a state and because we exist. In the end, there will be no Macedonian nation, only a memory of the evil Macedonianism. Bulgaria will be a liberator and savior, those who considered themselves Macedonians – brainwashed and victims of a monstrous social experiment and engineering, said the reaction.