In the midst of a growing controversy at home, after Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi was recorded screaming obscenities at staff members, he went for a visit to Germany.

In Berlin, Xhaferi will be accompanied by members of Parliament for meetings with their German counterparts. The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, which calls for his removal from the position, asked, tongue in cheek, whether Xhaferi will share his experience in the treatment of parliamentary staff with the German parliamentarians.