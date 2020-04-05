In these difficult times of major crisis, instead of thinking about how to save lives, they come up with fake news, says Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE.
According to Mickoski, the truth wins.
I would like to thank once again the Prime Minister of Slovenia and friend of Macedonia, Janez Jansa. As for the number of tests, soon after the pandemic it will be seen who lied, and who stole. Let’s focus now on what is most important for the citizens, health and salvation from poverty, added Mickoski.
