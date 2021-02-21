Over 25,000 people signed the initiative to nullify the census law and said NO to Zaev’s falsifying census in three hours. At over 300 locations around the country, people came out en masse and expressed their position without fear. The people sent the message to Zaev, informs VMRO-DPMNE.

If Zoran Zaev has at least a little virtue after the message sent to him by the citizens, he will revoke the census law. The people have made it clear that they are not subject to political bribery. The people are not on the market for someone to settle accounts with them. What Zaev agreed on as a coalition agreement, let him find another way to settle it. The census must not be a political, but a statistical operation, the party said.

The party says that Zaev has the opportunity to accept proposal of VMRO-DPMNE and to organize a digital census.