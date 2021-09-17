The Ministry of Health informs that a total of 767,652 citizens have been vaccinated so far. On Wednesday and Thursday, 3,407 people received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the latest figures, 55% of the population over 40 have and 30% of the population over 18-39 received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Walk-in vaccinations are available at vaccination points nationwide, while parents of children over 12 can get their children’s vaccination appointments at vakcinacija.mk.