According to Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski, six vehicles connected to the wedding attended by Assembly President Afrim Gashi in Kosovo crossed the Blace border within just two minutes. Gashi had announced the trip two days prior, and between 18:40 and 18:42 on Sunday, six vehicles, escorted by police, passed through the border. Three of these were police vehicles, one was a VIP vehicle, while the nature of the other two vehicles was not specified in Toshkovski’s report.

The passage of the delegation involved border checks conducted under a “relaxed regime” as per Article 17 of the Law on Border Control, which explains the brevity of the checks. However, Toshkovski noted that some individuals in these vehicles were not recorded in the Blace passenger system.

With the checks carried out in the Passenger and Vehicle Control System, it was established that the head of the delegation, as well as the members of his family who were announced to make an exit, are not registered in the Passenger and Vehicle Control System. It was also established that the procedure of recording all persons and passengers crossing the border crossing in the passenger and vehicle control system was not fully observed. Appropriate measures will be taken to determine responsibility according to the Collective Agreement of the Ministry of the Interior, for the determined omissions in the operation by the Regional Center for Border Affairs North towards the head of the shift at the border crossing, says Toshkovski.

This information came to light after three days of intensive checks by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which included reviewing camera footage at the Blace border crossing, inspecting records from the passenger and vehicle control system, and examining logs of events and procedures at the border.

