Inter-ethnic tensions in Kumanovo are on the rise after a reported attack. Police and local authorities are not revealing details about the incident, but a local Albanian TV station published a video of a group of man chasing a lone target through the streets.

Local Albanian parties are blaming Macedonians of attacking an ethnic Albanian. The video contains audible shouts in Macedonian. The police only informed that almost all of the attackers have been identified and are being charged.

Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski called for calm in the city. “Who is trying to undermine our co-existence in Kumanovo and is this just an isolated incident?”, he asked, calling out the heads of the government, Dimitar Kovacevski, Ali Ahmeti and his political rival Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski to explain the political reason for this incident.