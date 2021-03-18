Kid with cystic fibrosis lying in hospital bed with oxygen mask and plush toy

Doctor Mirjana Popovska from the Kozle children’s hospital, which is being used as a Covid center, warns that there is a growing number of children displaying severe Covid symptoms.

Popovska told Sitel TV that there are currently 40 hospitalized children, and about 50 are treated as outpatients.

The more severe cases we hospitalize have fever, intensive cough, gasp for air, drops in oxygen saturation. They need hospitalization, Popovska said.

There are also children who have inflammation of several organs, a so-called post-Covid multi-system inflammation syndrome. Popovska said that the doctors are able to treat these cases efficiently.