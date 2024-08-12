A total of 250 Covid-19 instances were recorded nationwide in the month of July. The number of reported cases of Covid-19 was 10 times higher than in June of the previous year and ten times higher than in July of 2023. The highest incidence (43,0/100.000) was recorded in Kavadarci, while the largest number of sick (148) was reported from Skopje, according to the Institute of Public Health’s (IJZ) monthly bulletin on the movement of acute infectious diseases for the month of July, which was released this afternoon.One death connected to Covid-19 was documented during the month. The age group over 60 and children up to that age had the highest number of registered patients.During the month, one deceased person associated with Covid-19 was registered. The largest number of patients was registered in the age group over 60 and in children up to nine years old.