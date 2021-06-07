The presence of the Indian Covid variant was detected last week in a patient hospitalized in a private hospital in Macedonia.
According to the epidemiological survey conducted by the hospital, the patient returned from Iraq, where he had been ill and hospitalized for 10 days, and when he returned to the country, he was immediately transported to the hospital by a special ambulance. The patient’s condition is stable and this patient doesn’t pose a risk, said the Ministry of Health.
