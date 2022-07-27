The Tetovo Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed indictments against three persons and one legal entity over last year’s fire in the modular COVID-19 hospital that killed 14 people.

The Tetovo Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed indictments against three persons to the competent court. The first two are accused of having committed serious crimes against public safety and the third is accused of failng to act according to with health regulations during an epidemic. As for the legal entity, it will be prosecuted for causing general danger and failng to act according to health regulations during an epidemic, informed the Tetovo Public Prosecutor’s Office.