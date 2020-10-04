Health Minister Venko Filipce said Sunday that the government is set to discuss recommendations submitted by the Commission for Infectious Diseases to ban live performances in all restaurants, to keep music volume low and to reduce the number of people allowed to sit at one table.

We believe that these are absolutely justifiable measures, that they are a good period when they should be implemented. Of course, we are monitoring the situation further, if necessary, we have a plan for additional restrictions if it is forced, Filipce told TV Kanal 5.

He pointed out that the increased pressure or mini wave was expected and was announced as an autumn wave after the end of the summer vacations.