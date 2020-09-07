The Commission for Infectious Diseases advised the government on Monday that people with chronic illnesses, except those whose condition has exacerbated, should no longer be exempted from work.

Moreover, the Health Ministry said in a press release, the Commission has decided to extend maternity leave until December 31, 2020.

Pregnant women also remain released from work.

At its next session, the Commission is set to make a decision on the status of working parents of children under 10.