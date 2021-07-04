In conditions of stable covid condition, the health authorities announce that half a million citizens will be vaccinated by next Friday, and tomorrow they will discuss possible new measures against the spread of the Delta strain of the virus.
The Infectious Diseases Commission will have to assess tomorrow whether the tests are a real measure to protect ourselves from the spread of the Delta strain of the coronavirus, which has already spread across Europe, and whether there is a need to introduce new protection measures on the borders.
