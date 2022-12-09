Deputy Prime Minister Slavica Grkovska came out with strong criticism of chief prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski, who is running for a place on the Constitutional Court.

Both Grkovska and Joveski are SDSM official and loyalist, so this rare public confrontation within the party over the disastrous state of the rule of law in Macedonia is another indication of the growing turbulence. SDSM and their partner DUI are faced with unprecedented coordinated criticism from key embassies that normally support their Government – the US, UK and EU representatives in Skopje harshly criticized the work of the ruling coalition in this area, and SDSM and DUI officials are scrambling to find someone to lay the blame and to support the Western embassies in taking the matter in their own hands.

Joveski was already part of infighting in SDSM, after he played an important role in removing Vilma Ruskoska as organized crime prosecutor.